Dress up for Aintree from the comfort of your own home, thanks to racecourses alternative style award

Aintree Racecourse has teamed up with The Guide Liverpool to create “A Grand Day In”, an alternative style award from the comfort of people’s homes, which will take place today (Friday, 3 April) – the day that would have been Ladies’ Day at the Randox Health Grand National Festival.

Owing to the coronavirus pandemic, Aintree’s gates will remain closed for the three-day festival, for the first time since the end of the Second World War.

There may not be any racing on but fashion fans can still enjoy getting dressed up and create their own version of Ladies’ Day at home. Why not show the judges how you’d be looking if you were visiting Aintree this year, and give yourself the chance to win an exciting prize? Each winner will receive four hospitality tickets for Ladies’ Day at the 2021 Grand National meeting.

There are two categories: best female and best male, and judging will take place on the afternoon of Monday, 6 April, by Jay Hynd and Gemma Cutting from The Guide Liverpool – who will announce the winners on Facebook that day at 5pm.

Entries for this unique style award open at 10am on Friday, 3 April, and will close at 12noon on Monday, 6 April.

“You might not be able to be at the races but we still want to celebrate your amazing sense of style and create a little bit of fun – where appropriate – at this difficult time for everyone,” Aintree Racecourse said in a statement.

“Take a picture of yourself in your full raceday outfit. We want to see your dress, bag, shoes and hat/fascinator, or if you’re a guy let’s see that amazing suit and shoes.

“If you don’t feel comfortable dressing up at the moment, that’s okay too. Why not take a flat-lay photo [lay out outfit on the floor instead of wearing]. As long as we can see the whole outfit, we’ll accept the entry.”

For more information on how to enter, click here.



