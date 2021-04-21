‘We can’t thank the public enough’: charity delighted as stolen horsebox found





A welfare charity has thanked the public for helping to recover its stolen horsebox.

The Donkey Sanctuary’s van, which was stolen from outside a hotel in Manchester overnight on 19 April, was recovered by Greater Manchester Police last night (20 April).

“It’s fantastic news that our vehicle was recovered so quickly, we can’t thank the public enough for their support in helping to locate it,” Hannah Bryer, head of welfare at the charity, told H&H today (21 April).

“We rely on vehicles like this Equi-Trek every day to support the work of the Donkey Sanctuary. They are used during rescues, transporting donkeys between our sanctuaries, or to take donkeys to their new guardian homes.

“They are an essential part of our workforce, to ensure that we can be there for donkeys in greatest need.”

The empty Peugeot Equi-Trek Boxer van was parked outside the Premier Inn hotel in Denton, Manchester, during an overnight stop to collect a donkey from the charity’s Manchester sanctuary in Abbey Hey when it was stolen. The donkey, which was due to be collected yesterday, was planned to be taken to the Donkey Sanctuary’s headquarters in Devon.

“We’re incredibly sad that someone has chosen to target the Donkey Sanctuary like this – we are a charity that relies entirely on donations, so we can be there for donkeys in greatest need,” said Ms Bryer at the time (20 April).

Anyone with information about the stolen horsebox is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting crime reference number 459 20/04/2021.

The Donkey Sanctuary is an international equine welfare sanctuary and runs 10 sanctuaries in the UK and Europe, providing lifelong care to more than 7,000 donkeys and mules.

Its hospital treats sick donkeys and trains vets, and the charity also operates worldwide programmes for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation, as well as those used in the production of meat and skin.

