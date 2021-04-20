Charity horsebox stolen en route to collect donkey: ‘we are incredibly sad’





Crooks have stolen a welfare charity’s horsebox that was on its way to collect a donkey from a sanctuary.

Greater Manchester Police and the Donkey Sanctuary are appealing for information after the charity’s van was taken from outside a hotel overnight between yesterday (19 April) and today.

The empty vehicle was parked outside the Premier Inn hotel in Denton, Manchester, during an overnight stop to collect a donkey from the charity’s Manchester sanctuary in Abbey Hey. The donkey, who was due to be collected today, was to be taken to the Donkey Sanctuary’s headquarters in Devon.

“We’re incredibly sad that someone has chosen to target the Donkey Sanctuary like this – we are a charity that relies entirely on donations, so we can be there for donkeys in greatest need,” said the charity’s head of welfare, Hannah Bryer.

The van is a white, Peugeot Equitrek Boxer, branded with the Donkey Sanctuary logo and has the registration YJ69 EFY

Anyone with information is urged to contact Greater Manchester Police on 101, quoting crime reference number 459 20/04/2021.

The Donkey Sanctuary is an international equine welfare sanctuary and runs 10 sanctuaries in the UK and Europe, providing lifelong care to more than 7,000 donkeys and mules.

Its hospital treats sick donkeys and trains vets, and the charity also operates worldwide programmes for animals working in agriculture, industry and transportation, as well as those used in the production of meat and skin.

