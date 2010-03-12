Donations to Ebony Horse Club fallen since Hoof news

Contributions to a London riding charity have dropped after a £200,000 cash injection from the British Equestrian Federation (BEF) .

The BEF’s Hoof project, to create a lasting equestrian legacy after the London 2012 Olympics, announced its donation to the Ebony Horse Club in Brixton last December (news, 24 December 2009).

“We are very grateful to the BEF, but people have got the impression that we are sorted — it was not stressed that it was only a small proportion of the money we need to raise,” said Rose Spearing, Ebony’s development manager.

The charity needs to raise £1.75m to build a riding centre in Brixton.

With the Hoof money, it has £400,000 and bids for £1m are being considered by Sport England and other funds.

Hoof London manager David Gadsby said: “Endorsement from the national federation shows Ebony is an organisation that should be supported.”

For more information, visit: www.ebonyhorseclub.org.uk.

This article was first published in Horse & Hound (11 March, ’10)