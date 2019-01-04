Dead horse ‘dumped like rubbish’ on roadside *warning: graphic image*

A dead horse has been found “dumped like rubbish” by the side of a road in Hertfordshire.

A member of the public discovered the piebald on Wednesday (2 January).

The body was dumped off Bradmore Lane, Welwyn Hatfield, North Mymms.

A spokesman for Hertfordshire Constabulary said the force received a call at 10.10am and contacted the RSPCA, which attended along with a vet from the Royal Veterinary College.

A spokesman for the RSPCA said: “The RSPCA has been made aware of this poor, dead horse which was dumped by the side of the road in North Mymms.

“Unfortunately, we do receive a lot of calls where dead, and sometimes dying horses have been found dumped in this manner. Disposing of a horse’s body has cost implications which means sadly dead horses are often discarded like rubbish.

“An RSPCA officer visited the scene but we have been unable to trace an owner. The council has now been informed as it is responsible for the horse’s removal.”

A spokesman for Welwyn Hatfield Borough Council said it is aware of this “sad situation” and said the body will be removed today (Friday).

Anyone with information is asked to call Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 140 of January 2, or the RSPCA on 0300 1234999.

