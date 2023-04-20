Who will win Badminton, dazzling dressage and more things the horse world is talking about





The Winter Dressage Championships

The NAF Five Star Winter Dressage Championships and Petplan Area Festival finals are off to a strong start at Hartpury, boasting a flood of spectacular stories and results on day one (19 April). Dannie Morgan’s five-year-old Fever Tree franked his name as one to watch in future with a huge 78.7% in the novice freestyle gold; Dannie described him as the “best horse I’ve ever sat on”. Other stories include the 18.3hh “gentle giant” scooping an Area Festival title and the New Forest pony flying the flag for native breeds to score just shy of 70% in gold company.

Showjumpers as you’ve never seen them before

Young British showjumpers Joe Stockdale and Jack Whitaker were invited to go behind the scenes with the Household Cavalry at the regiment’s Hyde Park Barracks. The invite came as part of the build-up to Royal Windsor Horse Show (11 to 14 May) and the duo were given a tour of the barracks and a glimpse into the working life of these horses and the regiment. They were also challenged to dress in the Household Cavalry uniform, which took some getting used to. “They don’t do kids’ sizes,” quipped Joe as Jack struggled to button up a large coat.

Who will win Badminton?

H&H eventing and magazine editor Pippa Roome takes a look at who might lift the Badminton Horse Trials crown at next month’s event, presented by Mars Equestrian. With the withdrawal of 2022 winner London 52, one of Laura Collett’s two rides entered for the 2023 five-star, the field opens up. Pippa shares her predictions of who is likely to start as favourites, and which darker horses fans should keep an eye on.

