£10,000 prize pot on offer in new unaffiliated eventing series

A new unaffiliated eventing series is to offer a £10,000 prize pot next season, for riders at 80-100cm level.

The Cotswold Cup aims to provide “big occasion” events across Gloucestershire and Oxfordshire, with a major prize fund on offer at the championships.

The series has been created by event organisers, who wanted to offer the same quality competition as British Eventing, with “a big, tangible, end-of-season goal and prize-pot to match”.

“As they work through the series, competitors have the chance to gain points and most importantly, earn money,” a spokesman for the series said.

Notching up just a couple of high placings could qualify competitors for the championships at an exclusive, international-level venue, to be announced soon, while others will have the opportunity to take the consistent double clears route and can look to qualify that way.

“Each venue has signed up to a set of standards, so competitors can enter secure in the knowledge that the event is prepared to run at the highest of standards, that organising teams will be friendly and welcoming, and that safety is paramount.”

Classes will run at 80cm, 90cm and 1m, each with an under-16s’ section. “Generous” money prizes are on offer, as well as rugs, sashes and silverware.

The under-16s have the chance to win training bursaries with top riders Laura Collett, Harry Meade and Tom McEwen.

“Unaffiliated eventing is about to become very exciting and we cannot wait to welcome you to the series,” the spokesman said.

Dates and Venues:

15/16 May Waverton House, Sezincote, Gloucestershire

29/30 May Oxstalls, Stroud, Gloucestershire

19/20 June Great Tew, Banbury, Oxfordshire

3/4 July Oxstalls, Stroud, Gloucestershire

24/25 July Waverton House, Sezincote, Gloucestershire

21/22 August Crown Farm, Ascott-under-Wychwood, Oxfordshire

11/12 September Championships, venue TBC

