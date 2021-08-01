Master’s student lifts British Eventing’s Corinthian Cup – and finishes third too





Report by Sue Polley

Rio Hall, 23, dominated the 14-strong British Eventing novice restricted championship, taking first and third in the Corinthian Cup results with her two mares, Gorsehill Jewel and Georgie Girl, completing on 29.1 and 30.4 respectively.

This championship for the Corinthian Cup is aimed at true amateur riders and was hosted at Hambro Horses Burgham International this year following Gatcombe’s cancellation. To be eligible to challenge for the cup and the championship title, riders must not have finished in the top 20% of an intermediate class in the past five years or competed at advanced level in the past 10 years.

“I’m absolutely gobsmacked,” said Rio after her win “they both tried their little hearts out for me and this is the best result of my eventing career to date by far.

“Jewel produced her best test ever and gave me the best jumping rounds of my life and I’m just so grateful to my parents for all the support they’ve given me over the years. The horses are best friends and go everywhere together and to have such great rounds on them here have left me pretty speechless.”

Originally from the Isle of Man and one of Yasmin Ingham’s best friends, Rio is now based with Emily King and Sam Ecroyd in Cheshire and rides part-time while studying for a MSc in International Business at Chester University.

Jeanette Bakewell’s head girl, Katy Mousedale, split Rio’s rides, finishing second with her own I’m The One on their dressage score of 29.4.

“He really is the naughtiest horse known to man when he’s at home,” said Katy. “He bucks, rears, kicks out and is generally really difficult to handle, but he turns into a different horse at competitions and totally chills out. I’ve been here since Wednesday grooming for Jeanette and he’s basically spent the whole time lying down in his stable until today. He thrives on competition and I’m really excited about him.”

Oxfordshire-based Pippa Taylor and Tequila Sunrise, a seven-year-old mare by Billy Mexico, finished fourth on their dressage score of 31.8.

