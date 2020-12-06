Clydesdale blinded in shooting stars in new animation with Stephen Fry

A “gentle giant” Clydesdale blinded when he was shot in the eye by intruders is the star of a welfare charity’s festive animation, voiced by actor and writer Stephen Fry.

As part of Redwings’ Christmas fundraising campaign, Stephen tells the “inspirational” story of Boo, who was shot at point-blank range with an air rifle in 2009.

“This horrific attack was doubly distressing for Boo as he had already lost one eye to cancer, which meant he was left completely blind,” said a Redwings spokesman.

“Having been offered a home at the sanctuary, Boo – now 23 years old – continues to live happily with his field companion and ‘seeing eye’ horse Flynn.”

Stephen, who also voices the charity’s radio promotions, said he was “touched and delighted” to be given the opportunity to tell Boo’s story and be part of Redwings’ work.

“We love to share stories of our most recent rescues and their recoveries, but Boo is a shining symbol of the specialist care and love our teams give to our long-term residents every day – something they worked incredibly hard to continue throughout the coronavirus this year,” said Lynn Cuttress, the charity‘s chief executive.

“After he survived such an appalling act of cruelty, we never fail to be amazed and moved by the trust Boo places in us every day and we couldn’t think of a better resident to pay tribute to in our new animation. It’s been made even more special by the wonderful Stephen Fry agreeing to voice Boo’s story, for which we’re very thankful.”

Ms Cuttress added that with lockdown restricting access to visitor centres and the cancellation of fundraising activities, the charity wanted a creative way to raise awareness of its work.

“We hope our animation will inspire as many as possible to help us help more brave horses in need, like Boo, this Christmas and into the future,” she said.

The spokesman said Redwings is 100% funded by public donations.

“Boo’s dedicated care, and that received by his fellow rescued friends at the sanctuary, is all thanks to the kindness of the charity’s supporters,” he said.

