Chilli Morning’s clone wins Le Lion championship, and other things the horse world is talking about





Chilli Morning’s clone wins seven-year-old title

Eventing’s most exciting rising stars gathered at Le Lion d’Angers in France for the FEI WBFSH Eventing World Breeding Championships for Young Horses (17-20 October), with British combinations impressing throughout. Gemma Stevens’ ride Chilli Morning IV, a clone of William Fox-Pitt’s Olympic mount Chilli Morning, won the seven-year-old class on 26.2, with Kantago, ridden by Kitty King, in second place on 27.9. In the six-year-old class Merel Blom-Hulsman’s Killer Queen won on 25.1, ahead of Max Warburton’s Norway van De Haar, who took the runner-up spot with 28.8.

Ballaghmor Class wins his fourth five-star

Oliver Townend’s brilliant five-star campaigner has become the third horse in the history of the sport to win four or more five-star titles, having taken the top spot at Mars Maryland 5 Star. This incredible feat has only previously been achieved by equine legends La Biosthetique Sam FBW (six with Michael Jung) and Priceless (four with Ginny Leng/Elliot). An emotional Oliver said: “I just wish he could carry on for another 10 years so we could retire together.”

Helping rural police catch loose horses

Lincolnshire Police has been given a helping hand when dealing with loose horses in form of donated headcollars and lead ropes. The kit will be in stations across the county, and in every rural crime team response vehicle. The headcollars are fitted with QR codes, which when scanned with a smartphone will give officers information on how to approach, catch and lead an equine.

PC Karen Irvin, of the rural crime action team said: “We’ve all been to jobs where we’ve used belts or similar to hold on to a horse. While a packet of Polos sometimes works, this equipment will help secure a horse and reduce the chance of things going wrong. We are very grateful to Bransby and Cobbs Country Store for kindly donating the equipment.”

