Charlotte Dujardin among top riders signed up for online grand prix challenge

World-class dressage stars from seven nations are set to go head to head in an online dressage event.
Fans will have the chance to watch some of the best battle it out in the Rotterdam Hickstead Grand Prix Challenge. The event will be broadcast on 18-19 July, with tests ridden beforehand without a public audience, and will feature live commentary from international judges Stephen Clarke and Mariëtte Sanders-van Gansewinkel.
The event will feature 44 British- and Dutch-based riders from Great Britain, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway. Among the riders taking part are Brits Charlotte Dujardin, Louise Bell, Emile Faurie, and Pammy Hutton, Ireland’s Dane Rawlins, the Netherlands’ Patrick van der Meer and Belgian Olympian Jorinde Verwimp.
“We are looking so much forward to see these riders performing after lockdown. The list includes very experienced riders as well as very promising new talent, it’s a very interesting line-up”, said Ms Sanders.
Mr Clarke added: “At the same time it will be great to be back in our ‘online’ judge huts, although we are still not allowed to give marks.”
The full list of riders taking part:
Hickstead:
Luke Baber-Davies
Katie Bailey
Alex Baker
Louise Bell
Nicola Buchanan
Nikki Barker
Liz Diegutis
Charlotte Dujardin
Emile Faurie
Sune Hansen
Pammy Hutton
Matt Hicks
Willow Kemp
Shaun Mandy
Elle McCarthy
Lisa Marriott
Kirsty Mepham
Dannie Morgan
Daniel Watson
Dane Rawlins
Sadie Smith
Mikaela Soriatie
Vicky Thompson
Bronte Watson
Rotterdam:
Kirsten Beckers
Ashley Brons
Alexa Fairchild
Dominique Filion
Nars Gottmer
Kebie vvan der Heijden
Danielle Heijkoop
Carlijn Huberts
Lucie Lauws
Laurens van Lieren
Patrick van der Meer
Simon Missiaen
Jeanine Nieuwenhuis
Lotje Schoots
Romy van der Schaft
Margot Timmermans
Tristan Tucker
Jorinde Verwimp
Kelly Zuidervaart
Thamar Zweistra
The event can be streamed at www.rotterdamhicksteadgpc.com with starting orders to be announced nearer the time.
