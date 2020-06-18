Charlotte Dujardin among top riders signed up for online grand prix challenge

World-class dressage stars from seven nations are set to go head to head in an online dressage event.

Fans will have the chance to watch some of the best battle it out in the Rotterdam Hickstead Grand Prix Challenge. The event will be broadcast on 18-19 July, with tests ridden beforehand without a public audience, and will feature live commentary from international judges Stephen Clarke and Mariëtte Sanders-van Gansewinkel.

The event will feature 44 British- and Dutch-based riders from Great Britain, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands and Norway. Among the riders taking part are Brits Charlotte Dujardin, Louise Bell, Emile Faurie, and Pammy Hutton, Ireland’s Dane Rawlins, the Netherlands’ Patrick van der Meer and Belgian Olympian Jorinde Verwimp.

“We are looking so much forward to see these riders performing after lockdown. The list includes very experienced riders as well as very promising new talent, it’s a very interesting line-up”, said Ms Sanders.

Mr Clarke added: “At the same time it will be great to be back in our ‘online’ judge huts, although we are still not allowed to give marks.”

The full list of riders taking part:

Hickstead:

Luke Baber-Davies

Katie Bailey

Alex Baker

Louise Bell

Nicola Buchanan

Nikki Barker

Liz Diegutis

Charlotte Dujardin

Emile Faurie

Sune Hansen

Pammy Hutton

Matt Hicks

Willow Kemp

Shaun Mandy

Elle McCarthy

Lisa Marriott

Kirsty Mepham

Dannie Morgan

Daniel Watson

Dane Rawlins

Sadie Smith

Mikaela Soriatie

Vicky Thompson

Bronte Watson

Rotterdam:

Kirsten Beckers

Ashley Brons

Alexa Fairchild

Dominique Filion

Nars Gottmer

Kebie vvan der Heijden

Danielle Heijkoop

Carlijn Huberts

Lucie Lauws

Laurens van Lieren

Patrick van der Meer

Simon Missiaen

Jeanine Nieuwenhuis

Lotje Schoots

Romy van der Schaft

Margot Timmermans

Tristan Tucker

Jorinde Verwimp

Kelly Zuidervaart

Thamar Zweistra

The event can be streamed at www.rotterdamhicksteadgpc.com with starting orders to be announced nearer the time.

