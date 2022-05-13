Charlotte Duarjdin’s exciting World Championship prospect and other things the horse world is talking about





1. Charlotte Dujardin’s World Championship prospect

Charlotte will make her international debut this month with Imhotep – known at home as Peter – who she hopes will be her team ride for the dressage World Championships this summer. The pair are due to compete at Compiegne CDI3* in France 19-22 May. Charlotte has previously spoken of her excitement for the eight-year-old gelding’s suitability as a championship horse, describing his piaffe and passage as “incredible to ride”. The pair made their grand prix debut at Myerscough Premier League in March, where they scored 77.83% for the win.

2. Jack Whitaker sidelined by injury

Showjumper Jack Whitaker has been ruled out of action as he recovers after being kicked by a horse. The 20-year-old spent four nights in hospital receiving treatment, and plans to “take it easy” for two weeks. This means Jack will miss this week’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, where he had been due to compete in the international showjumping classes. Jack said it was “gutting” to be missing the show, but he wants to heal and recover as fast as possible ahead of the St Gallen Nations Cup next month, where he has been selected to represent Great Britain alongside team-mates including his uncle John Whitaker and Harry Charles.

3. Ben Maher’s exciting new mare

As Olympic Champion Ben takes to home soil this week at Royal Windsor, among the horses he’ll be competing is the nine-year-old Enjoy CK Z. The Belgian-bred grey mare is relatively new to Ben’s string, and was previously ridden by Belgian Jeroen Appelen. In March Ben and the mare jumped a double clear in the CSI4* grand prix at the Winter Equestrian Festival in Florida.

