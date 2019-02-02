Charity heartbroken after loss of ‘special’ resident

A welfare charity has paid tribute to an “incredibly special resident” who has been put down aged 17.

Dylan was put down on 8 January at Redwings’ Oxhill visitor centre, Warwickshire, as he had been suffering from lameness.

Dylan was rescued from the Welsh commons in February 2003 alongside a pony called Noel, as it was apparent they were both struggling “with health issues” and very underweight.

A spokesman for the charity said: “Dylan had severe locking stifles which was preventing him from moving around and finding food. It’s thought Dylan’s issues were as a result of indiscriminate breeding going on at the time on the Welsh commons, so we assume he was born there.”

Dylan joined the charity’s adoption scheme and was “incredibly popular” with supporters.

“Dylan would help with various activities at the centre, such as talks and special meet and greets with visitors. He would also send his sponsors postal and online updates, and even an invitation to his birthday party every year. During each party, his sponsors could watch him enjoy a special groom, give him plenty of cuddles during a birthday parade and watch him tuck into his very own cake,” said the spokesman.

“After 13 years on the adoption scheme, Dylan retired in 2018 as he had started to suffer from more persistent and worsening hind limb lameness. While it was possible to manage his condition over the last year, sadly he took a downturn, and our vets had to make the heartbreaking decision to put him to sleep to ensure he did not suffer.”

The charity said Dylan was a “wonderful ambassador” for the sanctuary.

“Everyone at Redwings is truly devastated at his loss and we know he’ll be missed by all,” the spokesman added.

A memorial fund has been set up in Dylan’s name, anyone who wishes to make a donation should contact 01508 481000.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.