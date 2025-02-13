Championships’ move from major venue and other things the horse world is talking about





Venue change

British Eventing (BE) confirmed today (13 February) that the BE80 national championships will no longer run at Defender Bramham Horse Trials owing to viability issues. The grassroots final had been due to run in June alongside the international fixture but BE said today that “following Bramham’s reluctant decision that they could no longer host the championship”, it will now take place at Chillington Hall’s fixture the week beforehand. “We understand that having a standalone championships is not financially viable going forwards and are therefore delighted to have found a fantastic new venue in Chillington Hall,” said BE chief executive Rosie Williams.

Amateur opportunities

The Showing Register (TSR) has confirmed that its premier amateur points league will return this season, as well as a new amateurs’ championship show. The league, which first ran in 2023, is for TSR members only and offers more than 100 qualifying places for Horse of the Year Show. The amateur championship will run at NAEC Stoneleigh on 6 and 7 December; competitors will be able to qualify at about 40 affiliated shows. “Our community is thrilled about the return of the premier amateur points league,” TSR co-ordinator Debbie Spears said. “The new Christmas-themed amateur of the year show is designed as an end-of-season celebration to recognise the hard work and dedication of our amateur competitors.”

Road safety

Reporting road incidents and persevering have paid off for riders in Cambridgeshire, as signs promoting the safe passing of horses have been installed. The British Horse Society (BHS) has put up the posters clarifying the Highway Code guidance, after local authorities and police supported the idea. Rider Charlotte Mitchell thanked the BHS for its support, adding that police came on board when BHS statistics showed there had been an increase in horse-related road incidents in the county. “It’s been massive,” she told H&H. “I’ve had lots of other riders who I don’t know reaching out to ask advice about how to get the signs in their areas.”

