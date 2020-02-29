Celebrity Shetland backs UK’s first Donkey Dash

A Shetland social media sensation is urging his fans to dress up as donkeys in aid of Brooke.

Teddy the Shetland is supporting the equine charity’s first Donkey Dash, a 5km run to be held on 12 July at Highfield Farm, home of Wellington Horse Trials in Hook, Hampshire.

Each entrant will be given a pair of donkey ears and a tail to wear for the run around the cross-country course – and another social media star, Brooke ambassador This Esme, will be among them.

“As the proud owner of three beautiful donkeys, I couldn’t be happier to be taking part in the UK’s first ever donkey-themed fun run,” Esme said.

“Last year I was lucky enough to visit Brooke’s work in Senegal and saw the amazing difference that donations can make to the lives of donkeys, horses and mules. This July, I can’t wait to stick on a pair of donkey ears and help raise awareness of the vital contribution these animals make around the world.”

Each entrant will be given a Brooke rosette, and entertainment will be provided by a DJ, as well as appearances by real donkeys, as well as a fun warm-up session.

Teddy is encouraging his online fans to sign up to take part in the run.

Owner Alice Goring said: “We’re excited about supporting Brooke’s first Donkey Dash and helping improve the lives of the less fortunate horses and donkeys and mules around the world.”

Money raised from the day will go towards Brooke’s work with working equines and those who depend on them, across Africa, Asia, the Middle East and Central America.

