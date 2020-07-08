Casting call: young showjumpers wanted for potential on screen programmes

British Showjumping (BS) is calling on talented young riders with big ambitions from across the UK who are interested in starring on screen.

Exploratory discussions have taken place between BS and two production companies about potentially filming two programmes next year. The first, a television docuseries titled JUMP, will follow a core cast of showjumpers aged 17 to 24, competing at 1.40m and above next year as they prepare for “all-important” competitions.

The second programme will document a group of riders hoping to compete on JA ponies across the summer 2021 pony premier circuit. Those riders should have the ambition to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show, with a view to winning the leading junior showjumper title.

“It’s good to see programme developers are looking into our sport, which has a lot to offer,” a BS spokesman told H&H.

While the programmes are in the early stages and have not yet been commissioned for broadcast, casting has begun for those interested.

“Should the programmes be commissioned, filming would start in the spring of 2021. With this in mind the production company are now looking for potential cast members that can be included within the initial submission. They are hoping to identify riders that span England, Scotland, and Wales,” said the spokesman.

Those aged 17-24 should send their contact details and telephone number to BS to be considered. For juniors interested in the JA programme, a parent or guardian should email a short video (filmed in landscape) of their child talking to the camera. In this video the child should include a little bit about themselves and their overall ambition, along with anything else they think would give an indication of their character and personality. It should also include footage of them with their pony, and a section from their parent or guardian, confirming consent to take part.

Entries should be emailed to press@britishshowjumping.co.uk and include the parent or guardian’s contact details, child’s name and member number.

Submissions should be made by 5pm on 11 July for the first round of casting.

