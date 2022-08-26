‘He was pretty outstanding’: Caroline Powell’s exciting six-year-old heads Blair Castle CCI2*-L after dressage





New Zealand’s Caroline Powell was thrilled to be back in Scotland as she stormed to the top of the CCI2*-L with Tik Tok at the Land Rover Blair Castle Horse Trials.

Jo West’s six-year-old gelding held his own in a strong field and produced a lovely test for Caroline, scoring 26.5. Lucinda Atkinson is second overnight with Pippa Reynold’s Twice Proved on 28.2 and Scotland’s Wills Oakden lies in third with his wife Stephanie’s Keep It Cooley, on 28.3.

Caroline, who also lies in eighth overnight on Legally Grey, and 16th on Tokara, said she was “really chuffed” with Tik Tok.

“I’m really happy with the score. He didn’t really put a foot wrong through the test. He was nice and forward and positive. For a six-year-old he was pretty outstanding. He’s grown up so much,” Caroline told H&H.

“He sort of arrived pretty fresh, he got off the lorry after 10 hours and that’s a big experience for him. We really put this one in the calendar to help them all for next year and things to come.”

Looking ahead to the cross-country Caroline said the hills are going to be a “challenge” for the six-year-old.

“But they’ve got to learn; I brought all of them up here to learn about hills. We’re from Suffolk and don’t have many hills,” said Caroline, adding that is one of the biggest things she misses about Scotland – where she was based for more than 20 years.

“There’s a lot out there to jump. We’re going to give it our best,” she said.

Blair Castle Horse Trials CCI*-Intro

Running for the second year, the CCI*-Intro received bumper entries and has been split into two sections; E and F.

Max Warburton leads section E after the dressage on Morningstar Van Altrido, owned by Conor Bruen, Emma Owen & Suzanne Tearle, on 28.8. Maia Fleming heads section F on her own Candyman Leanorth.

