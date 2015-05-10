Bute and Cowal Vets wins practice of the year

A veterinary practice with surgeries in the Scottish Islands was chosen from more than 8,000 public nominations to win practice of the year at the 2015 Petplan Veterinary awards earlier this month (9 April).

Bute and Cowal Vets is a mixed practice caring for equine and farm animals as well as companion animals across the Isle of Bute & Cowal peninsula.

The family-run practice has five full-time vets across surgeries in the towns of Rothesay, Isle of Bute and Dunoon, Argyll.

“It’s fantastic to have won this accolade — being a small, family-run practice, we really appreciate the support of clients and people in the local area,” said a spokesman for the practice.

“Our clients have got behind us in a huge way — we have had so many kind messages over the past months, and receiving this prize makes everything we do feel really worthwhile.”

The Petplan Veterinary awards, now in their 16th year, were presented at the Birmingham Town hall.

More than 15,000 nominations were received from members of the public across the five categories in the awards. There were 8,283 nominations for the vet practice award.

The winners were chosen by an independent judging panel.

The other award winners were:

Practice manager of the year — won by Val Marsh of Black Vets in Dudley

Vet nurse of the year — won by Audrey Kelly of Inglis Veterinary hospital in Dunfermline

Veterinary support worker — won by Victoria Smith of Blue House Veterinary Surgery in Staffordshire

Vet of the year — won by Steve Kirby of Ashlands Veterinary Centre in North Yorkshire

Petplan’s Isabella von Mesterhazy said: “We often hear stories of the exceptional care our customers’ pets receive from their vets. The Veterinary Awards provide an opportunity for horse and pet owners across the UK to say thank you to their vets, and staff at the veterinary practices.”