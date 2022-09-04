



The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 came to a conclusion today, with victory for Piggy March and Vanir Kamira. Here is a round-up of the key stories you won't want to miss from Sunday, 4 September

Vanir Kamira became the third mare to win Burghley Horse Trials after lowering one of the two fences she had in hand, with Piggy March on board.

British first-timer Tom Jackson produced the best result of his career as runner-up.

Tim and Jonelle Price rounded off the top four.

The youngest rider in the competition finished an eye-catching fifth, but says she’s not as cool a customer as she looks.

There were nerve-wracking moments, too, for top-10 contender Bubby Upton at the final horse inspection.

It was a fairytale completion for one horse, whose dam came from a trekking centre.

It’s not all about the rosettes: Hollie Swain’s hothead first-timer just about controlled his anxiety to show promise for future five-stars

And another Burghley debutant fulfilled a lifetime’s dream.

