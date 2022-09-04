{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Trending:

A deserving champion, a brilliant British first-timer, and a young rider beating the nerves: eight stories you won’t want to miss from Burghley

Martha Terry Martha Terry

    • The Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials 2022 came to a conclusion today, with victory for Piggy March and Vanir Kamira. Here is a round-up of the key stories you won't want to miss from Sunday, 4 September

    Vanir Kamira became the third mare to win Burghley Horse Trials after lowering one of the two fences she had in hand, with Piggy March on board.

    British first-timer Tom Jackson produced the best result of his career as runner-up.

    Tim and Jonelle Price rounded off the top four.

    The youngest rider in the competition finished an eye-catching fifth, but says she’s not as cool a customer as she looks.

    There were nerve-wracking moments, too, for top-10 contender Bubby Upton at the final horse inspection.

    It was a fairytale completion for one horse, whose dam came from a trekking centre.

    It’s not all about the rosettes: Hollie Swain’s hothead first-timer just about controlled his anxiety to show promise for future five-stars

    And another Burghley debutant fulfilled a lifetime’s dream.

    You might also be interested in:

    Keep up with all of the breaking news, behind the scenes insight and the best of the action throughout Burghley Horse Trials with no limit on how much you can read from as little as £1 per week with a Horse & Hound unlimited website subscription. Sign up now. Plus enjoy our full 20-page magazine report on Burghley, including in-depth analysis and exclusive comments from Nick Burton and Mark Phillips, in next week’s magazine (8 September).

    You may like...