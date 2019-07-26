Burghley Horse Trials to run for five days in 2020

A fifth day of competition is to be held at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials next year.

In 2020, the CCI5* event will be open to the public from the Wednesday, when the final of the British Eventing (BE) BE80(T) championships will run, as well as the first trot-up for the showpiece competition.

Event director Elizabeth Inman said: “We see this as a natural progression: for amateur riders at grassroots level to have the opportunity to ‘compete at Burghley’ alongside our elite international, Olympic-level riders.

“We are confident this ticketed event will be well supported throughout the duration.”

H&H reported last year that Burghley had been confirmed as the host of the BE80(T) championships from 2020 to 2022, with competitors riding over the same turf as the CCI5* combinations.

At the time, then-CEO David Holmes described the news as “a hugely important development for our members and the sport”, adding: “Burghley House is steeped in eventing tradition and is a stunning location for a championship event.”

He added: “We are particularly grateful to Elizabeth Inman and her team, along with Miranda Rock, president of Burghley Horse Trials, for their enthusiastic support of this new initiative.”

A new cross-country course will be built for the championships and qualifying combinations will be decided at regional finals.

Burghley 2020 will run from from Wednesday to Sunday, 2 to 6 September. Tickets for all five days will be on sale in April 2020.

