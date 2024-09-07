



Harry Meade is proving the cross-country king over Derek di Grazia’s influential track at the Defender Burghley Horse Trials. Having already posted a superb pathfinding round on Superstition, he breezed round on Cavalier Crystal inside the time. The mare was third here last year, so Harry knew she could deal with the terrain and conjured a super round from her. They were lying 24th after dressage, but in contention on 31.3 and staying on a clean sheet will move them right into the reckoning for a top placing. They are currently at the top of the leaderboard.

“Superstition was light on his fitness work, whereas with this mare I was confident she’d done all her fitness, so I could get going and keep going,” he said. “She’s game, so I could keep asking her and she was with me the whole way. She’s one I try to keep settled, so we canter very quietly round the one-days but she’s mega on her day.”

Their only slight blip in a beautifully smooth round was a rub on the rails into the Defender Valley at fence 5a, but the frangible device stayed intact. By the time they were at the Dairy Mound, fence 22, they were up on the time and could take a pull at the final fence to coast home penalty-free.

Burghley Horse Trials cross-country proves influential

All eyes were on Emily King in this section of the draw. She was lying fourth on 24.1 with Valmy Biats, who has been in stunning form in 2024 with fourth at Badminton. They negotiated the tricky early part of the course very confidently, but their bid came to a stuttering halt at the final brush element of the Trout Hatchery (fence 11c).

Valmy jumped into the water boldly over the big roll-top, but got to the first corner on a loose rein and a flat stride. He had to stretch over that and then drifted out through his right shoulder and glanced off the second brush. Emily then cantered a circle before clearing the final element and elected to pull up before the next fence.

Another high-profile rider walked off the course early. Zara Tindall and Class Affair had not managed to complete Burghley in three attempts so far, and Zara showed she meant business as she set out. She went long at the Leaf Pit, where she has had trouble in the past, and rode brilliantly at the Trout Hatchery despite the horse backing off. Alas, the short five stride distance to the second Rolex Corner didn’t come off, as Class Affair twisted to make room over the fence, breaking the frangible device and tipping Zara out of the saddle.

US first-timer Mia Farley vowed to come back to Burghley, having picked up just one run-out at the second Rolex Corner on the speedy Phelps, who was tipped to be one of the fastest rounds of the day.

“The terrain is crazy, and it was the busiest beginning of the course I’ve ever had,” she said. “But my horse was so enthusiastic and he just loves his job.”

One to watch at future five-stars

Multi-horse rider Tim Price nursed his first horse, the 10-year-old Viscount Viktor, home in what became an educational round after a run-out and a pin. He paddled over the final house at the Dairy Mound, which is proving influential, but by and large seemed to cope well with the challenge. This young horse was 16th after dressage on 29.5, and came home with his ears pricked and galloping strongly. He will be one to watch as he strengthens and matures.

Francis Whittington was ecstatic to complete a clear round on DHI Purple Rain. He went long at the Leaf Pit, managed to knock out both flags at the second Rolex corner and had a rather rocky ride through the Boodles Raindance, but came home beaming with just 22.4 time-faults.

“I was wrong at the water, but we had a twist and turn, he took it on and landed it,” Francis said. “Up until and after then we had an amazing time, it was controlled and measured. I just wanted a steady start to make sure he was listening.”

