Two in the top 10 withdrawn and a tense moment for top British rider in Burghley’s final horse inspection

Six horses were not presented at the final horse inspection on the last day of the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials, including two who were in the top 10 after cross-country.

Oliver Townend has just two chances to defend his Land Rover Burghley title today, as one of his three rides at this year’s event, MHS King Joules, was withdrawn after suffering “a slight knock” on the cross-country.

Tom Joule’s 12-year-old Ghareeb gelding, first to go of the Burghley field, was third after dressage with a score of 27.2, but slipped to 10th after cross-country with 10.4 time-faults.

“I’m disappointed, both for the horse, who deserves a Burghley completion after the way he took on yesterday’s cross-country course, and also for his owner, Tom Joule, who has been so supportive,” Oliver said.

Oliver goes into showjumping in 11th place aboard Cooley SRS and in second place with his 2017 Burghley winner Ballaghmor Class (pictured below).

Andrew Nicholson’s first ride, Deborah Sellar’s Jet Set IV, eighth after cross-country with just 2.4 time-faults, was not presented. Andrew is in fifth place with Paul and Diana Ridgeon’s Swallow Springs.

Simply Sox, who gave Burghley first-timer Julie Tew a great cross-country ride and who was in 27th place, was not presented this morning.

Hector Payne and Dynasty, 29th, have withdrawn, as have Rebecca Gibbs and De Beers Dilletante. New Zealand’s Ginny Thompson and Star Nouveau, 40th, also did not present at the final inspection.

The only horse to be sent to the holding box was Tina Cook’s Star Witness, who moved up 50 places from 62nd after dressage to 12th with a clear cross-country round inside the time. He was passed on re-inspection.

Thirty-nine horses will showjump. The first horse – My Royal Touch, ridden by Lydia Hannon – will enter the main arena at 11.15am.

The Tattersalls horse care award was presented to Janet Willis, head groom to Willa Newton and her family for 33 years. Willa and Chance Remark are in ninth place going into showjumping.

