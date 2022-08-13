



It was a rollercoaster of a team medals decider at the Agria FEI World Showjumping Championships, Here’s the run-down of what you need to know from day three in Herning

After ups and downs like surely no other sport can provide, the gold team medal went to Sweden, with almost three poles in hand. The Netherlands took silver, with Britain winning bronze, and Ireland in fourth place.

Find out how the evening’s events went

Harry Charles said his ride Romeo 88 had had the ’round he deserved’ with a foot-perfect clear round as the third combination to go for Britain.

Read about Harry’s super round

Joe Stockdale and Equine America Cacharel made a fantastic comeback to just clip one pole in their round

Hear from Joe on his day three experiences

It was mission accomplished for Ireland, who secured qualification for the Paris Olympics, finishing a whisker off the podium.

We hear from the riders and chef d’equipe

A horse with no front teeth who has a teddy bear on his headcollar rope and his rider who is the youngest at the World Showjumping Championships, having celebrated his 21st birthday a few days ago, have been among those turning heads in Herning.

Find out what Nick Skelton had to say before their round

Brothers, and team gold medallists, Peder and Jens Fredricson have had plenty of top-level success in showjumping for Sweden — but at the ages of 50 and 54, they are this week on the same championship team for the first time.

We hear from both brothers

It can be harder to watch than it is to ride yourself at this top level: we caught up with Swedish chef d’equipe Henrik Ankarcrona on the emotional rollercoaster of a championship, and how “you want it so bad, it hurts”.

How does it feel to lead a team at this level?

You might also be interested in…

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.