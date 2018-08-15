British showjumping long-list named for World Equestrian Games

An Olympic champion is among those named as possible British showjumping hopes for next month’s World Equestrian Games, as the complete lists of nominated riders are submitted to the FEI.

The British Equestrian Federation (BEF) has named 10 combinations, including London 2012 team gold medallist Ben Maher, on his own and Jane Forbes Clark’s Sarena.

Ben is joined by William Whitaker, on Ludwig and Yasmine Criel’s Utamaro D Ecaussines, with whom he represented Britain as an individual at last year’s European Championships.

Also named is William Funnell on the Billy Stud’s Al Shira’aa Hickstead Derby winner Billy Buckingham. The 10-year-old gelding is the son of Billy Congo, on whom William made his last championship appearance at the 2013 Europeans, where Britain took team gold.

Former young rider European team gold medallist Nigel Coupe is also named, on Susan Simmons’ 2017 Hickstead Derby-winner Golvers Hill, but after a longer absence from championships; his young rider team gold came in 1991 on Suntory, three years after he took team junior European silver and individual fourth place with Invincible Lad.

Amanda Derbyshire is included on Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s Luibanta BH, on whom she contributed to Britain’s second-place finish at the Hickstead Nations Cup leg last month, and Roulette BH, who she rode to third place in the King George V Cup at the same show.

Her Hickstead Nations Cup team-mates Holly Smith on her own, Graham Smith and TJ Hall Ltd’s Hearts Destiny are also named, as well as Harriet Nuttall on Rupert Nuttall’s a Touch Imperious, who finished third in this year’s Derby.

Sam Hutton is included on Equimie BVBA – Sabine Daems’ Happydam, Spencer Roe on Sally Roe’s Wonder Why and Alexandra Thornton on Dunwalke Ltd’s Cornetto K.

The confirmed team of four selected from this long-list is due to be released “in the coming weeks” according to the BEF.

