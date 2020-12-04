Riders urged to stick to ‘vital’ Covid rules as sport restarts

British Showjumping (BS) members have been urged to remember the “vital importance” of following Covid protocols as the sport restarts in England.

Since the lifting of the second lockdown on 2 December, shows have been allowed to run in all three tiers.

But BS members have been reminded of their “legal and social responsibility” to adhere to restrictions, to keep themselves, others and the sport safe.

“It is of vital importance, to all involved in the sport and the wider community, that we continue to diligently follow our current sport Covid-19 protocols,” BS said in a statement, referring to earlier releases on rules.

“These will also be accompanied by venue-specific protocols, which you will receive when entering a show.

“As we come out of national lockdown and enter into a tiered lockdown structure we would like to clarify that it is our members’ own personal responsibility to ensure that they adhere to protocols that relate to their locality.”

An explanation of the tier-related restrictions was published last week.

“During these unprecedented times we must all take individual responsibility to best ensure the health of those around us in addition to preventing additional strain on the NHS and support services,” BS said. “It is also imperative that the same personal responsibility is also applied to those that may have travelled from, to or through any countries that are on the restricted air corridor list and which require an isolation period upon their return.

“We are unable to urge members enough to take their individual obligations as seriously as possible.”

BS said members must be aware of whether they are eligible to travel to and compete at shows, and they must be accountable for themselves and anyone supporting them at shows.

“By not taking personal ownership and complying to the guidance and protocols put in place you not only put other people at risk, but also the ongoing running of the sport during these difficult times, which we have worked hard to get to the point of being able to keep open,” BS said.

“On a final note, we would like to thank everyone who has been supportive of the protocols and assisted greatly in getting the sport to where it is today.”

