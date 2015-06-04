British riders reign supreme in all three Olympic disciplines

British riders head the leader boards in all three Olympic disciplines in the latest FEI world rankings

William Fox-Pitt has reclaimed the number one spot in the eventing world rankings.

William had been overtaken by Michael Jung last month, following the German rider’s success at Rolex Kentucky.

However, but Michael’s reign was short-lived, as the Brit was back on top in the latest version of the rankings released earlier this week (31 May).

Last month was the first time Michael had held the position and William, who held the top spot for the 12 months before that, dropped to second place.

However, thanks to William’s win with stallion Chilli Morning at the Mitsubishi Motors Badminton Horse Trials, the pair have now switched places again, with William holding a 15-point lead over second-placed Michael.

The USA’s Boyd Martin is in third, just one point ahead of Kiwi rider Andrew Nicholson in fourth on 486 points.

Meanwhile Scottish rider Scott Brash has retained his position as world number one for the second month in showjumping.

The 29-year-old Scotsman had held the position as world number one for 16 months from December 2013. However, he lost his spot in April to Germany’s Daniel Deusser, dropping to number two in the world.

Some strong results recently, including dual victory at the Longines Global Champions Tour of Miami helped push Scott back up to the top spot.

Charlotte Dujardin also holds her position at the head of the dressage world with 3225 points.

The dual Olympic gold-medal winner sits ahead of the Netherlands’ Edward Gal, who is on 2661 points. In third is Edward’s fellow Dutch rider Adelinde Cornelissen, with 2599 points.

For Scott’s recent win in Aachen, don’t miss this week’s issue of H&H, out now (4 June)