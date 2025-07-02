British Olympic medallists top world rankings, toxic plant warning and more things the horse world is talking about





Brits top world dressage rankings

British world champions Lottie Fry and Glamourdale have topped their respective FEI world rankings. Lottie said she is “incredibly proud” to be the new number one dressage rider, and that Glamourdale “truly deserves this” after his “hugely successful year so far”. “I feel so honoured to ride him every single day. He’s just amazing,” said Lottie. The pair’s Paris Olympic medal-winning team-mate Jagerbomb, ridden by world number four Becky Moody, has climbed to second in the world.

Read the full story

Toxic plant warning

The owner of a horse who was moments from being put down is sharing her story in hopes of raising awareness and saving other horses. Lisa Lane’s “horse of a lifetime” Irish Draught mare Hazel was first thought to be suffering from grass sickness or colic when she became very ill in 2023. She underwent gastric surgery, during which failure of normal motility was diagnosed. Then Lisa found eastern black nightshade, a plant that is toxic to humans and animals, growing in Hazel’s field. “When Hazel was in hospital, they were taking huge amounts of liquid out of her stomach every hour, as her stomach would have burst otherwise. The vets said if it was that plant, there were drugs they could try – and by the next morning, the scans showed there was no liquid to take out. I was sobbing my heart out, saying, ‘It’s worked, it’s worked,’” she said.

Discover the full story

Harry Meade’s attention to detail

Eventing world number one Harry Meade takes readers through the feeding and management practices that give his horses the edge. In an exclusive article for H&H subscribers, Harry speaks about his horses’ feeding routine, including how he monitors and manages their condition and energy levels, plus the research that went into bedding choices, and why targeted worming is important.

Find out more

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now