Welcome news but more to do on securing vital vet medicines for horses





Vets have welcomed the UK Government’s efforts to ensure access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland does not stop at the end of the year – while stressing that there is more work to be done.

H&H has reported on serious concerns raised by vets and ministers over a potential shortage of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland after December 2025 (news, 5 September 2024). This is Brexit-related: Northern Ireland has remained in the single market, but gets most of its veterinary medicines from Britain.

On 19 June, the UK Government published a policy paper outlining its approach to securing the continued supply of vital veterinary medicines.

It states that it expects vets, farmers and owners to continue to have access to the medicines they need “in the vast majority of cases”, but recognises that any disruption is a concern.

The plans include two initiatives – the veterinary medicines health situation scheme and the veterinary medicines internal market scheme – designed to help vets access medicines they need, where there are gaps or shortages. The paper also sets out plans to minimise “time-consuming” and “burdensome” paperwork in such situations.

The North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) said it “broadly supports this work by the UK Government” and that the schemes are “a positive step”.

“These will provide a legal framework for maintaining access to essential veterinary medicines, from EU member states and Great Britain, helping fill the gaps,” a NIVA spokesperson said.

“NIVA recognises that there are likely to be teething problems and that veterinary professionals will need clear guidance and reassurance that they are acting within the rules. It is encouraging that the UK Government has listened to concerns raised by the profession, with a commitment to ongoing engagement and refinement. One of our key asks is to reduce the administrative burden for vets by minimising paperwork.

“In summary, while the outcome is not perfect and much will depend on the detail and delivery, NIVA welcomes this progress and looks forward to supporting the next phase of work to protect animal health and welfare in Northern Ireland, safeguard trade and food

safety and ensure veterinary professionals are equipped to continue delivering high standards of care.”

British Equine Veterinary Association (BEVA) chief executive David Mountford told H&H that although BEVA welcomes the Government’s efforts, “there’s no room for complacency”.

“Even a small gap in availability can have serious consequences for equine welfare. Vets need certainty, not contingency plans. BEVA urges swift, practical implementation – and ongoing dialogue with those on the clinical front line,” he said.

Dawn Howard, chief executive of the UK’s National Office of Animal Health (NOAH), said that the paper “is an important milestone and a clear acknowledgement of the need for a long-term, sustainable solution.”

She also welcomed the UK Government’s work and the introduction of the schemes, and added: “However, we reiterate that the most effective and enduring solution remains a comprehensive UK-EU veterinary medicines agreement. Such an agreement would provide clarity and confidence to manufacturers and distributors, helping ensure continued supply and investment in the sector.”

British Veterinary Association (BVA) president Elizabeth Mullineaux said the BVA has been “consistently pushing the UK Government for certainty around continued access to veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland” and the remedies announced are a “positive development”.

“However, while the remedies provide some reassurances, the detail of how the schemes work for vets in Northern Ireland will be critical to understanding how effective they are in reality,” she said. “We will continue to engage with the Government to ensure our members and the wider profession’s voices are heard as the detail is firmed up.”

