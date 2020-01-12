Trending:

British Eventing introduces new medical and social media polices for 2020 *H&H Plus*

Becky Murray

Enhanced medical and social media policies are among rule changes announced by British Eventing (BE) for 2020.

BE recommends event doctors have an up-to-date certificate in a recognised trauma course, and a paramedic is in attendance at events 30 minutes before the start of the dressage – both of which will be mandatory from 2021.

 

