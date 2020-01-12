British Eventing introduces new medical and social media polices for 2020 *H&H Plus*

Enhanced medical and social media policies are among rule changes announced by British Eventing (BE) for 2020.
BE recommends event doctors have an up-to-date certificate in a recognised trauma course, and a paramedic is in attendance at events 30 minutes before the start of the dressage – both of which will be mandatory from 2021.
You may also be interested in…
British Eventing to focus on growth after membership drops *H&H Plus*
Attendees at the AGM also heard how BE is trialling new initiatives and is in the process of looking how
New drop-down eventing rule is hailed a success *H&H Plus*
Some riders who have triggered the system after experiencing cross-country problems have dropped down a level before being told they
8 questions all event riders ask when they see the 2020 British Eventing fixtures list
Forget the mud and rain — it’s time to look forward to next year
‘There is still more to do’: British Eventing appoints chief executive
‘It is exciting to be working with such a strong team, and I look forward to the opportunity to move
Jude Matthews: Eventing is a complex sport, but has a simple aim *H&H VIP*
H&H’s guest eventing columnist explains what she’s learnt in a month as BE’s interim CEO