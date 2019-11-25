British Eventing to focus on growth after membership drops *H&H Plus*

Growing the sport and its membership is the major aim for British Eventing (BE) after a challenging period and a hit to its finances.
A review of the past 12 months and news of some exciting developments for the 2020 season were given at the organisation’s AGM in Stoneleigh on Sunday, 24 November.
A significant overspend, compared to the budget, plus a drop in full membership numbers were among concerns raised. The “challenges and opportunities” BE faces with the growth of the unaffiliated sport was also a big talking point.
But there were also many positives and a huge number of ideas from organisers, riders, volunteers and BE head office as to what could help push the sport forward next year.
