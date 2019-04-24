Boost for British breeding as Futurity, Equine Bridge and Elite Foals tour dates released

Details and dates have been announced for the 2019 Baileys Horse Feeds-sponsored Futurity series, which includes the relaunched Equine Bridge programme.

Evaluations for foals to two-year-olds will run across the country from late July to late August, with a gala in September, as well as Equine Bridge dates for horses aged between three and five.

Horses who attain a qualifying score at Equine Bridge evaluations will qualify for a final at Addington on 14 and 15 October. The aim is to bring breeders, riders and trainers together at a marketplace and showcase, to try to keep British riders on British-bred horses.

Organiser and British Breeding director Eva-Maria Broomer said: “The age range has been opened up to allow older horses the opportunity to qualify for the bridge.

“Having these on separate days will allow a tailor-made and optimised assessment structure, designed to give the very best feedback and support at that crucial age. Our focus will then turn to the foals, yearlings and two-year-olds.”

All Futurity entries undergo a veterinary assessment, of soundness and conformation, while experts carry out detailed evaluations to give a “comprehensive linear profile” and feedback for each entry, recorded in a database for future reference.

Elite foals

Dates have also been announced for the 2019 Elite Foals registration tour, which was launched in 2018 with the aim of simplifying the process of registering foals in the UK, for breeders and studbooks, as well as encouraging the breeding of quality sport horses in Britain. Foals will compete for prize money and qualification to September’s championship final.

Evaluations will take place across the country in August.

Futurity and Equine Bridge dates:

29 July – Richmond Equestrian Centre, North Yorkshire – 3-5-year olds

30 July – Richmond Equestrian Centre, North Yorkshire – foals – 2-year olds

31 July – Vale View, Melton Mowbray – Foals – 2-year olds

1 August – Writtle College, Essex – Foals – 2-year olds

2 August – Bilsington Priory, Kent – Foals – 2-year olds

26 August – The Grange, Okehampton – Foals – 2-year olds

27 August – Catherston, Stockbridge – Foals – 2-year olds

28 August – Catherston, Stockbridge – 3-5-year olds

29 August – Addington Manor, Buckingham– Foals – 2-year olds

30 August – Swallowfield, Solihull – Foals – 2-year olds

31 August – Newton Rigg, Penrith – Foals – 2-year olds

1 September – Drumcarrow, St Andrews – Foals – 2-year olds

21 September – Solihull Riding Club – 3-5-year olds

22 September – Solihull Riding Club – Futurity Gala and Mare & Youngstock Show

Elite Foals tour dates:

10 and 11 August – Newton Stud, Devon

12 August – Catherston Stud, Hampshire

13 August – Brendon Stud, Sussex

14 August – Active Equestrian Ltd, Buckinghamshire

15 August – Clements Equine, Suffolk

16 August – Springfern Sporthorses, Nottinghamshire

17 August – The Bolesworth Young Horse Championships, Cheshire

19 August – Stanley Grange Stud, North Yorkshire

20 August – Barkeldy Equestrian at Wester Deanhead, Fife

21 August – Millfield Stud, North Yorkshire

22 August – Twemlows Hall Stud Farm, Shropshire

23 August – Castle Farm, Monmouthshire

24 August – Wrestow Stud, Warwickshire

