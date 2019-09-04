Britain’s medal-winning showjumpers head charge for Nations Cup final glory

Britain’s bronze medal-winning showjumpers spearhead the squad aiming for glory at the Longines FEI Showjumping Nations Cup Final in Barcelona (3 to 6 October).

Holly Smith, Amanda Derbyshire and Scott Brash have been selected on the horses with whom they secured team bronze at the Longines FEI European Championships in Rotterdam last month (22 to 25 August). Their respective rides are Hearts Destiny (pictured, top), owned by TJ Hall Ltd, Gochman Sport Horse LLC’s Luibanta BH and Hello M’Lady, who is owned by Lady Pauline Kirkham and Lady Pauline Harris.

They are joined by their Europeans team-mate Ben Maher, who added individual silver to his tally with the mighty Explosion W. Ben will ride Poden Farms’ nine-year-old chestnut mare Concona in Spain.

Emily Moffitt and the 10-year-old gelding Winning Good, also owned by Poden Farms, complete the five-strong squad.

A total of 19 teams are set to come forward for the 2019 final. These are Switzerland, Italy, Ireland, France, Belgium, Sweden, Britain, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Jordan, Syria, Mexico, US, Brazil, Colombia, Egypt and Japan.

The final also has a single Olympic team qualifying spot on offer and 10 of those 19 nations are still in the hunt for a place at next year’s Games.

Britain secured its Tokyo 2020 qualification along with its bronze medal in Rotterdam, but Ireland, Italy, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Jordan, Syria, Colombia and Egypt will by vying for the final Tokyo 2020 spot.

