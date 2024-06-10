A British Olympic contender on top form and other things the horse world is talking about





Kitty King’s Bramham win on Olympic hopeful in new bit

Kitty King won the Defender Bramham Horse Trials CCI4*-S on Paris Olympic long-listed ride Vendredi Biats, proving to the Olympic selectors she has found a suitable new bit – a Swales Pelham – for cross-country.

“Froggy” previously wore a Myler combination bit, and there is some confusion as to whether it is currently allowed under FEI rules. Kitty thanked employees of bit brand Neue Schule, explaining: “I went to them and said, ‘I need a new cross-country bit, he’s gone in the same thing for seven years, gags split his mouth, anything with a joint splits his mouth and I don’t know what to do’.”

As for this good result, Kitty said: “There was quite a lot of pressure riding on it, so I just said, ‘I’m going to have to go out and try and make it happen’. He went and did his bit and he is just such consistent horse.”

Read more from Kitty on her win and bit choice

CCI4*-L winner Harry Meade

Harry Meade secured his first British CCI4*-L win, at Bramham, riding Annaghmore Valoner, a 12-year-old mare owned by Dinah and Stephen Posford and their daughter Jules Carter.

The short format class at Bramham had more entries, with some questioning the future of the long format, but for Harry the long format is the ultimate test and this win at Bramham meant a great deal. “It’s a special event that I grew up wanting initially to ride at and then to win. I think I first rode here 23 years ago,” said Harry, whose father Richard won the event in Bramham’s second year, 1975.

Read more on the importance of the long format for five-star preparation

Tributes paid to very special pony

The owners of More Than Milton, a pony bought for £600 from York Market who became one of the best showjumpers on the circuit, have shared their heartbreak and paid tribute to their “life-changing” superstar. More Than Milton, who won most of the 138cm titles available to him, including the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and Royal International Horse Show (RIHS) finals, was put down aged 30.

Find out more about this special pony

You might also be interested in:

Horse & Hound magazine, out every Thursday, is packed with all the latest news and reports, as well as interviews, specials, nostalgia, vet and training advice. Find how you can enjoy the magazine delivered to your door every week, plus options to upgrade your subscription to access our online service that brings you breaking news and reports as well as other benefits.