Four-star horse dies after fall during the eventers’ grand prix at Bolesworth

The four-star event horse Sligo Luckyvalier has been put down following a fall while competing in the eventers’ grand prix at the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show last night (14 June).

The 16-year-old gelding, ridden by Ivy Freeman-Attwood, fell during the cross-country phase of the pairs competition, in which Ivy had teamed up with her sister, showjumper Lily Freeman-Attwood and 11-year-old mare Topspin. The horse received immediate on-site veterinary care, and was taken in a horse ambulance for further assessment, but was later put down. Ivy was uninjured in the fall.

“Organisers of the Equerry Bolesworth International Horse Show announce with a deep sense of regret and profound sadness that the 16-year-old gelding Sligo Luckyvalier has been put to sleep,” said an official statement from the show.

Nina Barbour, president of the show, said: “We offer our heartfelt and sincere condolences to Ivy, her support team, the Freeman-Attwood family and all connections of the horse.”

The eventers’ grand prix is a relay-style event in which event riders team up with showjumpers. First, the showjumper tackles a course in the main international arena, before the eventer takes over to jump a series of cross-country fences out in the grounds of Bolesworth Castle, before returning to the international arena to finish with a showjumping round, including a final joker fence. Sligo Luckyvalier’s fall took place outside the main arena, in the castle grounds.

Sligo Luckyvalier, who was by Lucky Valier and out of Fassadianin Diana, is owned by Emily Rothschild. He has been partnered by Ivy since September 2015, having previously been competed at four-star by Gary Parsonage. He and Gary completed at Burghley twice, finishing 29th in 2013, and also finished 20th at Luhmühlen CCI4* that same year.

Under 19-year-old Ivy, the horse competed up to CIC3*; they finished 29th at Chatsworth last month.

