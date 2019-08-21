Two elite foals sell for £40,000 each at Bolesworth auction

Two foals reached a top price of £40,000 at the Bolesworth AES Elite Foal Auction on Friday (16 August).

Going under the hammer were 18 youngsters with proven damlines and big-name sires such as Big Star, Taloubet Z, Escape Z, Quintero La Silla and Tangelo Van De Zuuthoeve and among them came a brace of top-priced foals.

ASK Tinka, a blue-blooded filly by Casall ASK out of Billy Twomey’s top international ride Tinka’s Serenade (Tinka’s Boy x African Drum), owned by Sue Davies, was the first of the two to attract such a keen bidding process, being knocked down for £40,000.

Then the final lot of the evening, Cavalier HF — a colt out of Emily Ward’s British-bred grand prix winner Remi Cavalleri (by Handel) and by leading stallion Diamant De Semilly — went under the hammer for a matching price.

The purchasers of both top lots wished to remain anonymous but also attracting strong interest was Mr Tuxara, by Christian Ahlmann’s great stallion Taloubet Z out of the superstar British-bred mare Ashdale Luxara (by Luidam) who took riders such as Anthony Condon and Charlotte Flack to international success. The winning bidder for this super colt was Didy Morgan, a long-time supporter of Bolesworth shows.

The bay foal was billed as “a top prospect for both the top sport and breeding” and was entered by Ashdale Sports Horses and Dave Quick, who also sponsored the four-year-old series at the Equitop Bolesworth Young Horse Championships in memory of great showjumping supporters Henry and Edna Harding.

Also attracting plenty of interest was Tinka’s Lady, by Nick Skelton’s double Olympic gold medal-winning ride Big Star out of Tinka’s Serenade, for whom the bidding stopped at £30,000. In 2017, this filly foal’s full brother Tinka’s Star made a record-breaking £92,000 at the Bolesworth International auction.

A chestnut colt called Superstar, also by Big Star out of Di Lampard and Dietmar Ackermann’s mare Ruby VIII (Balou Du Rouet x Adieu Z) who is currently competing at the top level with Holly Smith, fetched £32,000.

There was a strong emphasis on “black type” dam lines, coupled with prolific sires, across the evening and all the lots were hand-picked by the Bolesworth Elite Auctions team having met some very exacting criteria based on breeding, conformation, paces and attitude.

A record number of guests and potential buyers to this auction enjoyed a more personal experience as the lots were showcased in a new auction ring in Club Boles, with plenty of interest also coming via pre-arranged telephone bidding.

The show’s managing director Nina Barbour said: “The atmosphere was truly exceptional and we were delighted to present a world class selection of foals handpicked by our team. This auction highlights the strength of British breeding and marks the beginning of a new era for buyers searching for British-bred elite sport horses, capable of competing on a global stage.”

Bolesworth AES Elite Foal Auction prices

Lot 1: Armani EM (by Arko III out of Harmony) £5,000

Lot 2: Kinessa (by Escape Z out of Kynesse) £8,000

Lot 3: Millfield Tarzan (by Tangelo VD Zuuthoeve out of Zazou HE) £11,000

Lot 4: Diamond Star (by Big Star out of Quite Feeling) £17,000

Lot 5: JTH Jones (by Derby out of Martha 55) Not sold

Lot 6: ASK Tinka (by Casall ASK out of Tinka’s Serenade) £40,000

Lot 8: Millfield Tangible (by Tangelo VD Zuuthoeve out of Pretty Woman) £9,000

Lot 10: Mr Tuxara (by Taloubet Z out of Ashdale Luxara) £38,000

Lot 11: Crown Archie (by Cicero Z Van Paemel out of Flavour Of Fame) £12,000

Lot 12: ESH Mamma Mia (by Casall ASK out of F Palma) £21,000

Lot 13: SFS Breakout (by Escape Z out of SFS Arla) £17,000

Lot 14: Millfield Digress (by Diamant De Semilly out of Quitania) Not sold

Lot 15: Superstar (by Big Star out of Ruby VIII) £32,000

Lot 16: Unbelievable HD (by Untouchable out of Concordia) £27,000

Lot 17: Spinning Top OS (by Quintero La Silla out of Tinka’s Showtime) £12,500

Lot 18: Tinka’s Lady (by Big Star out of Tinka’s Serenade) £30,000

Lot 19: Millfield Casallina (by Casall ASK out of Millfield Tina) £28,000

Lot 20: Cavalier HF (by Diamant De Semilly out of Remi Cavalleri) £40,000

