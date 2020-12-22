Long-term rescue horses seek new homes this Christmas

A charity is seeking a happy Christmas outcome for some of its longest-dwelling residents.

Fozzie, Karate and Selwyn have each been in the care of the Blue Cross for 400 days, while Eddie (pictured, top) has been looking for a new home for more than 130 days.

The charity has rehomed 222 horses this year, through its centres in Oxfordshire and Staffordshire, as well as its “home direct” scheme. It is now hoping these four can follow suit as soon as possible.

“We are really pleased that Blue Cross has helped 222 horses to find new homes this year and we’d really like to see more go into homes in time for Christmas,” said Blue Cross rehoming co-ordinator Verity Anderton-Johnson.

“We hope anyone looking for a horse chooses a rescue who really deserves a second chance in life and will give so much back, as we know animals have to their owners over this difficult year.”

The charity is also fundraising to ensure those animals in its care over Christmas have an “extra special” dinner.

According to a survey of 1,000 pet owners by communication firm Opinion Matters, 28.2% of owners treat their animals at Christmas — and the charity is planning to do the same.

“While we always try and spoil the homeless horses a little bit more over Christmas, with licks and enrichments boxes stuffed with hay, the team at the centre will be pulling together on Christmas day to give all the homeless animals the Christmas they deserve,” added Verity.

“We hope our supporters will help by donating towards an extra special Christmas dinner for all animals who are in our care.”

To donate, visit bluecross.givepenny.com/dinners/ and to find out more about the rehoming process, go to www.bluecross.org.uk.

