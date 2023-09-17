



Three horses were held at the Blenheim Horse Trials final CCI4*-L trot-up and two others withdrawn overnight ahead of Sunday’s (17 September) horse inspection.

All 65 horses brought forwards to the trot-up, held in front of Blenheim Palace, were accepted by the ground jury of Andrew Bennie, Judy Hancock and Angela Tucker, supported by vet Alison Butler.

Katie Magee’s ride Enceladus, with whom she was in 33rd overnight, was the first horse to be sent to the holding box. The 14-year-old gelding, owned by his rider and Anne Kitching, was given the nod of approval on re-presentation.

Katie’s other horse in this class, Angela Hislop’s Treworra, who held provisional 31st place after cross-country, was withdrawn ahead of the final Blenheim Horse Trials trot-up.

Treworder (pictured, top), piloted by Michael Owen, was also asked to go to the holding box. The 13-year-old, owned by Jane Buick jumped clear across country yesterday with 14.4 time-penalties. He was accepted upon re-presentation and heads into the final phase in 39th place.

New Zealand’s Joe Meyer was asked to take his CCI4*-L ride Harbin to the holding box. The grey, who Joe owns with Ruth, Gay and John Meyer, and Theresa Foote, was waved through on re-presentation.

Guilty Pleasure, ridden by Franky Reid-Warrilow for owners Liza Austin and Pegasus Arenas, was withdrawn after cross-country.

The ground jury asked several horses to trot again. These included Halo, who is in third after cross-country with Piggy March; Dreamliner, who is in provisional sixth with Tom Rowland; Master Point, ridden by Ireland’s Ian Cassells; and Helen Martin’s ride Andreas.

The first CCI4*-L showjumping session starts at 11.30am. The second session, for the higher-placed competitors, starts at 2.30pm, with overnight leaders Yasmin Ingham and Banzai Du Loir set to enter the ring at 3.42pm.

