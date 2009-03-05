Blair horse trials supports World Horse Welfare

Blair Castle International Horse Trials has chosen World Horse Welfare as its charity for this year’s event (27-30 August).

World Horse Welfare will have a trade stand at the event where visitors can shop or donate.

There will be a blanket collection after the show jumping on Sunday, a raffle and a cross-country fence will be named in honour of the charity.

Other fund-raising ideas will be revealed closer to the date.

Horse trials director, Alec Lochore said: “While enjoying the spectacle of well-cared-for, fit, athletic horses competing in the various disciplines at Blair, it is important for people to remember the hundreds of abused and neglected animals both in the UK and around the world.”

And Roly Owers, chief executive of World Horse Welfare said: “I am delighted that World Horse Welfare is the nominated charity at Blair Horse Trials this year and would like to thank Alec and his team.

“World Horse Welfare is dedicated to helping horses and we have a strong presence in Scotland through our recovery and rehabilitation centre in Aboyne [Belwade Farm].”

Further information from www.blairhorsetrials.co.uk or www.worldhorsewelfare.org