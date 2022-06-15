Bits and nosebands, eventing grandmothers and other things the horse world is talking about





Bridle fit

H&H has reported in the past on different initiatives aimed at ensuring nosebands are not too tight, and on the importance of appropriate bitting. But although these are hugely important for equine welfare, the fit of the whole bridle is also key to ensure horses are comfortable. In a World Horse Welfare webinar on the topic, vet and researcher Rachel Murray, of Rossdales Diagnostic Centre, and Society of Master Saddlers saddle and bridle fitter Di Fisher discussed why ensuring a bridle fits properly is so important.

Generation game

It was a family affair at one qualifying competition, as a teenager, his mother and his grandmother all won their tickets to the British Riding Clubs national eventing championships. Louis Stokes, Becki Stokes and Denise West all won red rosettes and qualified between them for one individual and two team finals in August. “It’s an amazing event. We’re just trying to work out the logistics of how we’re all going to get there!” Becki told H&H.

Five-star sporting action

The Luhmühlen CCI5* horse trials kicks off today with the first horse inspection, followed on Thursday by the first competitor into the dressage arena. Britain has a strong entry, including Bubby Upton (Cannavaro), Oliver Townend (Dreamliner and Lukas) and Ben Hobday (Shadow Man). They will be up against the likes of Tim and Jonelle Price – with Jonelle on her former winner here, Faerie Dianimo – and Ireland’s Cathal Daniels, bringing Rioghan Rua back to the venue where she won European individual bronze in 2019.

