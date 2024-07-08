Birth of rare foals, the perfect Olympic prep, and other things the horse world is talking about





Great news for rare subspecies

Marwell Zoo in Hampshire is celebrating the arrival of four Przewalski’s foals, who were born to mares in their resident herd in May and June.

The subspecies was extinct in the wild as recently as 2008, but successful breeding and conservation programmes have led to them being reintroduced in the wild, and the population is now increasing.

Erin Luter, hoofstock animal keeper at Marwell Zoo, said: “All the foals are doing well and can often be seen lying or sunbathing in the valley field close by the rest of the herd. These horses that were previously listed extinct in the wild are an example of how zoo breeding programmes can help restore threatened species around the world.”

A boost for Lottie Fry and Britain

Paris Olympic-bound British combination Lottie Fry and Glamourdale enjoyed a great boost to their build-up when they won the Aachen CDI4* grand prix and grand prix special, both on plus-80%.

The double world champions had only competed once since they won team gold and individual silver at last September’s Europeans, and have returned on top form, beating Germany’s Isabell Werth on DSP Quantaz into second.

Lottie said: “We wanted to see where we stand. There is still room for improvement, but we are on the right track with regards to Paris and now we know where we can fine-tune a few aspects.”

A superstar Shire

Lindy Winship’s Shire horse Westfield Calendar Girl has become the first horse to have qualified for all three heavy horse finals at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) during her career. This wonderful mare, known as Callie, is a nine-year-old by Bickerscourt William. She made history in 2022 when she qualified for both the ridden heavy horse and the in-hand Shire horse of the year finals at HOYS, the first horse to do so in the same season. At the HOYS final that year, she won the heavy horse ridden championship with her long-term rider and Shire horse specialist Emma Green.

