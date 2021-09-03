Izzy Taylor moves into third at Bicton on horse making five-star debut: ‘He’s so beautiful’





Izzy Taylor has taken third place in the Chedington Bicton Horse Trials dressage with The Lancer Stud’s elegant grey Fonbherna Lancer.

The pair scored 25.7 to sit just 0.1 of a penalty behind Will Rawlin (VIP Vinnie) in second, with Will another 0.1 behind leader Piggy March. Izzy said there is “loads more” to come from the 11-year-old.

“We made mistakes, quietly, all over the place. He’s such a beautiful horse in his brain and his movement and everything. I just get annoyed with myself because he’s so beautiful and a little mistake feels like a massive one on him, whereas on a more average horse you wouldn’t even notice it,” said Izzy.

Fonbherna Lancer was with Izzy for the second half of 2018 and the 2019 season, but then spent 2020 and the early part of 2021 with Piggy March. He returned to Izzy just before the four-star fixture at Aston-le-Walls in May, but then missed a few runs because the rider broke her collarbone.

Izzy added after her Bicton Horse Trials dressage test: “I hope with some more cementing of our partnership, he’ll learn to enjoy the atmosphere in the future and be a real show off. We haven’t really done very much, so we’ll have to have a bit of trust tomorrow.

“They’ve done an amazing job with the track and all of us are just very, very grateful for it. The track’s proper for me. I didn’t ride here in the spring, so I’ve obviously walked it differently to others that did jump around it. But I think there’s a lot to do out there and the undulations proved tough last time. So it’s not all about today, that’s for sure.”

