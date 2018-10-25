BBC presenter and four-star eventers to go head-to-head in charity race

A BBC presenter and two four-star eventers are among the jockeys set to take part in a charity Flat race to raise funds for the British Horse Society (BHS) next month.

Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes, H&H blogger Simon Grieve and Louise Harwood are among those set entered for the race, at Newbury racecourse on Thursday, 8 November, while Lizzie is going on to present the H&H Awards at Cheltenham racecourse that evening.

BHS director of safety Alan Hiscox is also in the line-up. Each jockey has a £2,000 fundraising target and before race day must complete a “gruelling” fitness test to ensure they comply with racing fitness standards.

BHS director of fundraising Tracy Casstles said: “We are thrilled to be launching the BHS charity Flat race at Newbury racecourse.

“The training process has been testing for many of the jockeys but their determination and willpower to succeed has been extraordinary. Each jockey is raising money for a BHS campaign of their choice and every penny raised will make a great difference to the running and development of their chosen campaign.”

The jockeys taking place are:

Lizzie Greenwood-Hughes

Lizzie has presented sports news for the BBC for many years and is presenting this year’s Horse & Hound Awards. Lizzie has ridden horses all her life, despite the fact she did not own a pony until she was in her 40s.

Simon Grieve

Simon is a four-star event rider based in Leicestershire, who blogs for Horse & Hound. Simon is “extremely excited” to be representing the BHS, particularly in regard to the work they do with equine welfare and road safety for horses, riders and drivers.

Louise Harwood

Fellow four-star eventer Louise Harwood has been involved with horses her entire life and “thrives on competition”

Alan Hiscox

Alan is currently director of safety for the BHS. Before joining the BHS, Alan served for 32 years in the police, including 26 years in the mounted section. Alan has played a ”vital role in the implementation and development of many of the BHS safety campaigns including the hugely successful Dead? Or Dead Slow?”

Alison Lees

Alison has been riding since she was eight years old and initially worked with horses when leaving school. Alison said racing in her 50s is “high up” on her bucket list.

Sarah Lowthian

Sarah decided a proper horse race was a challenge she needed to embrace ahead of a forthcoming “big birthday”. Sarah has found training testing having fallen off and torn a ligament.

Sarah Palmer

Sarah has previously trained with eventer William Fox-Pitt and taken part in point-to-points. Sarah is no stranger to the racing world having worked on trainer Terry Casey’s team when he won the Grand National in 1996.

Fiona Symes

Fiona is a retired police officer and foster carer who has ridden all her life. She has witnessed the profound affect her horses had on the children she fostered, most of who were on the autistic spectrum. Fiona noticed improvements in their self-confidence and skills and is therefore donating her money towards the BHS Changing Lives Through Horses programme.

Ann Bostock

Ann had open heart surgery 35 years ago and recently underwent additional surgery. Ann’s biggest hurdle has been getting fit enough to ride, having only been able to start her training in early September.

Rhys Glastonbury

Rhys has been involved with horses and racing from a young age. Rhys previously competed in athletics at an international level for Wales.

BHS members are entitled to a 50% discount off tickets to the raceday with the code BHS18.

For all the latest news analysis, competition reports, interviews, features and much more, don’t miss Horse & Hound magazine, on sale every Thursday.