‘What a way to finish’: HOYS glory for combination making their final appearance together





A home-produced combination took home the overall National Pony Society/Mole Valley Farmers working hunter pony of the year championship at the 2023 Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) on what was their last outing together. The winning pair was the Donnor family’s Barney IX, a 17-year-old grey gelding, ridden by 14-year-old Sam Laity.

Barney has been based with the Laity’s for three years on lease. As Sam is out of class next season, today marked his final ride on the bold and brave 133cm contender, who Sam has ridden at HOYS for the past three years.

“We’ve been fortunate to have him from when Sam was very little to now,” said Sam’s mother, Marie Laity. “As Sam is now out of class this was his last show on Barney, so it’s very emotional. What a way to finish their partnership.”

The Laitys live on a farm.

“He’s not always easy, but the best ones never are,” said Marie. “He has his little quirks but that’s what makes him who he is. He has been our dream pony and he’s totally one of the family.”

There were few clears over the four working hunter pony classes, with only two clears being jumped in the 133cm class.

“It was a very testing course,” said Sam. “But I asked Barney the questions and he did it. There aren’t many ponies like him. He’s one in a million. He’s been a gem today and he’s done everything he could possibly do, and more.”

Ruby Ward, champion here in 2018 riding Nobel Peppermint, finished reserve behind Barney IX aboard Kelly Ward’s nine-year-old gelding Woodfield Hazy.

“I’m so proud of him,” said Ruby, of the Connemara who was making his second appearance at HOYS.

“Today, we definitely jumped a true HOYS working hunter track.”

