Badminton and racing trophies stolen from Diana Henderson

Thieves have looted former event rider and jockey Diana Henderson’s trophy cabinet, making off with her treasured Badminton and racing silverware from her house near Moreton-in-Marsh, Warwickshire.

Diana Henderson (formerly married to trainer Nicky Henderson) finished runner-up at Badminton on The Kingmaker in1977 and was the first lady to win under National Hunt rules.

“These trophies were my life — I had about 20 stolen,” said Diana. “The police have told me they’re unlikely to be found, but I’m still hoping someone might see one.”

The house was locked and fitted with an alarm system. The thieves smashed a window to break in.

If you have any information, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.