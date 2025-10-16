Backing dummy video investigation and other things the horse world is talking about





Concerning video

Showing societies are investigating and have suspended an individual in relation to a video that has been widely shared online. Footage showing a horse left in a turnout pen in full tack, a backing dummy on board and its head strapped to the saddle, was shared on social media, and four societies have since announced investigations. A petition has been launched, calling for the person responsible to be banned for life from “keeping, training or working horses in any capacity”.

Read the full story

A sad farewell

Eventer Georgie Goss has paid tribute to the horse who took her to her first five-star events, after his death aged 29. Georgie’s parents bought Running Brook when she was 16 to take her to intermediate level but they went on to jump cross-country clears at Badminton and Burghley. “He surpassed all expectations,” said Georgie. “He didn’t have the ability of most horses competing at those events but he had more heart than all of them put together.” The combination came sixth at the young rider championships at Weston Park in 2006 and second in the under-25 championships at Bramham Horse Trials in 2007, a year before Georgie’s Badminton debut.

Read the full tribute

Maryland 5 Star

The eventing season may be in its final stages but there are still two CCI5*s to go, including Maryland this week. There’s one Brit in action, Alex Bragg with Quindiva, and H&H will be bringing you all the action from across the pond as it happens. Other big names to watch include Boyd Martin, Monica Spencer and Jennie Brannigan. Find out what happened at yesterday’s first horse inspection, when combinations do their dressage and all the other Maryland news via our dedicated hub page.

Keep up to date

To stay up to date with all the breaking news from major shows throughout 2025, subscribe to the Horse & Hound website

You may also be interested in:

Stay in touch with all the news in the run-up to and throughout the major shows and events during 2025 with a Horse & Hound subscription. Subscribe today for all you need to know ahead of these major events, plus online reports on the action as it happens from our expert team of reporters and in-depth analysis in our special commemorative magazines. Have a subscription already? Set up your unlimited website access now