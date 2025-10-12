Much-loved RDA centre at risk of closure after 27 years as ‘rescue proposals’ being explored





“Potential rescue proposals” are being explored in an attempt to save a long-standing Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) centre.

On 1 October the trustees of the RDA Unicorn Centre in Middlesbrough announced the “incredibly difficult decision” that the centre would be closing, owing to “growing fundraising financial pressures”.

The RDA Unicorn Centre was established in 1998 and offers activities including riding, equine therapy and volunteering for young people and adults with additional needs. The centre is not linked to the Unicorn Equestrian Centre, a registered charity in Stow-on-the-Wold, Gloucestershire.

In an update on Friday (10 October) the trustees of the RDA Unicorn Centre said that following the “outpouring of support” received following the closure announcement, avenues are being explored to save the facility.

“The announcement has inspired new potential rescue proposals which we are exploring. With the support of FRP Advisory, the remaining trustees, alongside the staff, volunteers and local supporters, continue to explore turnaround options to keep the centre open,” read the statement.

“If the centre is to survive, it needs an immediate injection of funding. The centre has relaunched its Facebook page and restored the donation button to the Just Giving page.”

The statement said further announcements will be made “as the situation develops”.

“This has been a very challenging time for all involved with the centre and we thank everyone for their support and patience”.

RDA UK chief executive Michael Bishop told H&H the charity is “deeply concerned” about the challenges facing the centre.

“We recognise the significant impact its potential closure would have on the local community and the disabled people it supports. The RDA Unicorn Centre, like many charities and commercial centres operating in the equine sector, is facing increasingly tough financial and operational conditions, and this situation is sadly not unique,” he said.

“We are working closely with the trustees of the Unicorn Centre, and other local interested parties, to explore all possible options to safeguard its future. While we are not in a position to share further detail at this stage, our focus is on finding a sustainable way forward.

“The future of centres like the Unicorn is vital to ensure that RDA can continue to deliver the life-changing benefits of therapeutic riding, driving and equestrian activity to disabled people across the UK.”

