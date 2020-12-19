Appeal against unlawful farriery conviction overturned for man caught shoeing illegally, again

A man who was convicted of his second offence of unlawful farriery, at Appleby Horse Fair, has had his appeal overturned, and been ordered to pay thousands of pounds extra in costs.

The appeal of 27-year-old Jude Oliver Hubbard, also known as Jude Oliver and Jude Conlan, was dismissed by Carlisle Crown Court last week.

Hubbard, of The Fairway, Moorends, Doncaster, had been found guilty of committing unlawful farriery, at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court on 9 December 2019. He had been stopped by the RSPCA and police while shoeing a horse at the Appleby fair on 6 June that year.

The court heard his case again, including hearing from all witnesses, on 10 and 11 December.

His appeal was dismissed; the court confirmed the guilty verdict stood, as did the original fine of £100, costs order of £5,000 and surcharge of £30. Hubbard was ordered to pay a further £7,674.72 in costs.

It was Hubbard’s second conviction of unlawful farriery in as many years. He also appealed on the first occasion, and this was dismissed.

A spokesman for the Farriers Registration Council (FRC) said: “Horse owners, especially those in South Yorkshire and north Nottinghamshire, are reminded that Mr Hubbard/Oliver/Conlan is not a registered farrier and never has been, and he holds no farriery qualification.

“Please carefully consider the welfare of your horse and employ only a registered farrier.”

Under the Farriers Registration Act, only registered farriers, enrolled farriery apprentices, qualified and trainee vets and people giving emergency first aid can practise farriery. Unlawful practice is a criminal offence that carries a maximum fine of £1,000. The FRC can take out private prosecutions against unregistered people.

To check whether or not a farrier is registered, visit the FRC website.

