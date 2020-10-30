Disciplinary procedures have been opened against US showjumper Andy Kocher, over allegations he has used electric spurs, at shows and in training.

H&H reported in July that the FEI legal department had opened an investigation into the allegations. Andy has been provisionally suspended, from 28 October, so may not compete in any international or national events.

The allegations of his using electric spurs were initially reported to the independent Equestrian Community Integrity Unit.

An FEI spokesman said: “The FEI has opened disciplinary proceedings against Andrew Kocher following allegations that he has used electric spurs on a number of FEI-registered and national horses in international and national events, and during training.

“The disciplinary proceedings against Andrew Kocher are in accordance with article 30 of the internal regulations of the FEI Tribunal for multiple alleged breaches of the FEI general regulations, including article 142, which prohibits horse abuse.

“In order to ensure the integrity of the ongoing legal proceedings, the FEI will not provide further comment on this case at this time.”

Andy said in the summer he was “devastated” by the allegations.

“I know who has brought these allegations against me, and sadly that person is improperly using these important horse welfare protections to gain an advantage over me in a private dispute,” he said.

“I love my horses and would never do anything to sacrifice their welfare. However, I will participate in the FEI process and defend against these allegations, so that the real story behind them ultimately emerges.”

