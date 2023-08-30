



The European Showjumping Championships started in fine style in Milan, Italy, this afternoon, with mixed fortunes for Britain and Ireland. Here are the stories you need to know about from day one of competition.

The first team rider for Great Britain, Sam Hutton riding the 12-year-old stallion Oak Grove’s Laith, came home with eight faults

Harry Charles and Ben Maher picked up four faults each, on Casquo Blue and Faltic HB respectively

Ireland fared better on day one; individual rider Denis Lynch and the phenomenal stallion Vistogrand got things off to a good start

Irish riders put in good performances all day, for their team to sit in fourth position behind early leaders Sweden overnight

‘She almost bucked me off’! A one-eyed wonder mare is flying the Swedish flag in Italy this week

A brilliant and quick clear put Jens Fredricson and Markan Cosmopolit into the European Showjumping Championships gold medal position in both the team and individual rankings on day one

