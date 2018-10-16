Aldi returns with bargain equestrian range

Riders who love a bargain, take note — Aldi has launched its latest equestrian “Specialbuy” range.

Products are available now to pre-order online, with the range landing in stores on Sunday (21 October).

The supermarket announced the range in its newsletter yesterday (16 October), allowing riders to pick up some bargains ahead of winter.

Items available include a stable rug (£24.99), combo turnout rug (£34.99), ladies’ jodphurs £12.99) and winter gloves (£6.99).

A saddlecloth (£8.99), headcollar (£4.99), lead rope (£4.99) and riding socks (£3.99) are also available.

Although local tackshops’ experience is invaluable, and their ranges cater for all equestrian needs, the Aldi products are ideal for riders looking for a bargain.

Both the red Crane turnout rug and navy Crane stable rug have a 200gsm mediumweight filling with adjustable surcingles and fillet string. The gloves, which boast reinforced fingers and elsasticated wrist straps, are both breathable and waterproof and have been described as “super durable and practical” for both riding and yard duties.

The Crane stable rug

The limited-time special offers also include a range of country clothing, with men’s and ladies’ quilted jackets (£24.99), wellies (12.49), and a selection of jumpers, fleeces, and gilets available from £9.99.

The Crane heavyweight fleece (£14.99) is breathable, has a front zip, leather trim and zipped pockets, while the Crane ladies’ quarter-zip top (£19.99) is made from merino wool and claims to keep the wearer warm on cold days and cool in milder weather.

The Crane ladies’ quarter-zip top

Also on offer is a knitted hat with faux fur pom pom (£3.49), snood (£3.49) and headband (£3.49), and buyers also have the choice of a printed equestrian-design striped or spotty woven scarf (£3.49) to add a bit of colour.

Aldi’s “Specialbuys”, which are released on Sundays and Thursdays, have proven popular in previous years with the equestrian ranges being snapped up quickly.

